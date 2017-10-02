Sehr alte Software

Zuletzt aktualisiert: 3. Oktober 2017

Sucht man nach Details zu dem Windows-Tool robocopy, so stellt man fest: robocopy und die entsprechende Dokumentation (plus Kommentare) scheinen schon seeeehr alt zu sein

In den Kommentaren ist das auch jemandem aufgefallen. Microsoft-Mitarbeiter Ned Pyle antwortete dazu:

It’s a little-known fact that we ported Robocopy from the original MIT/GE/Bell Labs 36-bit Multics operating system released in 1969. Just seemed easier to go with something established, like a time sharing GE-645 mainframe OS.

That, or our blog migration really screwed up old comments.