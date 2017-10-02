Logo faq-o-matic.net
Logo faq-o-matic.net

Sehr alte Software

2 Okt 2017
von veröffentlicht am2. Oktober 2017, 06:10 Uhr Kurzlink und Zitatlink einblenden
Kategorie Kategorie: Freie Wildbahn   Translate with Google Translate Translate EN   Die angezeigte Seite drucken
Zuletzt aktualisiert: 3. Oktober 2017

Sucht man nach Details zu dem Windows-Tool robocopy, so stellt man fest: robocopy und die entsprechende Dokumentation (plus Kommentare) scheinen schon seeeehr alt zu sein

image

 

In den Kommentaren ist das auch jemandem aufgefallen. Microsoft-Mitarbeiter Ned Pyle antwortete dazu:

It’s a little-known fact that we ported Robocopy from the original MIT/GE/Bell Labs 36-bit Multics operating system released in 1969. Just seemed easier to go with something established, like a time sharing GE-645 mainframe OS.

That, or our blog migration really screwed up old comments. Smiley

Quelle: https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/filecab/2008/07/31/robocopy-mir-switch-mirroring-file-permissions/

Verwandte Beiträge:

  1. Outlook ist sehr zukunftsfähig!
    Schon mal gemerkt? Wenn man in Outlook den Kalender eines Kollegen öffnet und Outlook erst mal nachdenken muss, dann zeigt...
  2. Microsoft iSCSI Software Target jetzt für Produktion supported – kostenlos!
    Gestern kam ganz nebenbei eine kleine Sensation in die IT: Microsoft hat sein iSCSI Target als kostenlosen Download veröffentlicht –...
  3. Mit dem Canon-Scanner in die gute alte Zeit …
    Privat nutze ich einen kleinen Canon-Scanner. Zwar hatte ich mein Mustek-Uralt-Gerät auch unter Windows Vista und unter Windows 7 ans...
  4. Windows 8: Hard- und Software-Kompatibilität
    Zeitgleich mit der Beta (“Consumer Preview”) von Windows 8 hat Microsoft einen umfangreichen Katalog von Hard- und Software veröffentlicht, der...
  5. Warum ein Software-Patch kein Flicken ist
    Gerade erhalte ich vom Microsoft-Presseservice eine Mitteilung, die ich inhaltlich ganz gelungen finde. Daher bringe ich sie hier mal im...
Kurzlink zu diesem Artikel:
http://faq-o-matic.net/?p=7983
<< (neuer)
(älter) >>

© 2005-2017 bei faq-o-matic.net. Alle Rechte an den Texten liegen bei deren Autorinnen und Autoren.

Jede Wiederveröffentlichung der Texte oder von Auszügen daraus - egal ob kommerziell oder nicht - bedarf der ausdrücklichen Genehmigung durch die jeweiligen Urheberinnen oder Urheber.

Das Impressum findet sich unter: http://www.faq-o-matic.net/impressum/

Danke, dass du faq-o-matic.net nutzt. Du hast ein einfaches Blog sehr glücklich gemacht!