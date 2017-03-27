Logo faq-o-matic.net
Virtuelle Festplatten in Hyper-V-VM-Notizen aufführen

27 Mrz 2017
27. März 2017
In meinem Testlab verzichte ich bisweilen auf bestimmte Best Practices. So kommt es vor, dass ich virtuelle Festplatten von Hyper-V-VMs einfach “irgendwo” ablege. Ebenso lege ich oft VMs ohne Platte an, weil ich nur eine Hülle brauche.

Der Nachteil daran ist, dass ich beim Starten einer VM manchmal erst zu spät feststelle, dass diese gar nicht lauffähig ist. Als kleine Gedankenstütze habe ich mir daher ein Skript gebaut, das die Konfiguration der virtuellen Platten in die Notizen der VM schreibt, sodass der Hyper-V-Manager diese Informationen im Infobereich gleich anzeigen kann.

$VMs = (Get-VM)
foreach ($VM in $VMs) {
     $Drives = Get-VMHardDiskDrive -VM $VM | Sort-Object -Property @{Expression = 'ControllerNumber'; Descending = $true}, @{Expression = 'ControllerLocation'; Descending = $true}
     $Notes = $VM.Notes
     if ($Drives -ne $null) {
         foreach ($Drive in $Drives) {
             $Notes = $Drive.Path + "`r`n" + $Notes
             Set-VM $VM -Notes $Notes
         }
     }
}

Download: Set-VMDisk2Notes  Set-VMDisk2Notes (376 bytes, 19 Downloads, letzte Änderung am 17. März 2017)

