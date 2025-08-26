Ich könnte auf mehreren Seiten hochglänzenden PDF-Karussells den aktuellen Stand abbilden, was die Arten von Copilot Agents, PAYG/Metered-Plänen und deren Monitoring angeht – aber das machen alle und ist nächste Woche schon wieder outdated. Daher hier nur ein Sneak Peak.

Stattdessen kann ich euch auch einfach den Prompt teilen, mit dem ihr immer den aktuellen Stand selbst herausfinden könnt, wenn ihr ihn wirklich braucht.

Öffne Copilot Chat (kostenlos, mit M365 Account angemeldet trotzdem datensicher)

Schalte GPT-5 ein

Prompte:

For a publication I want to create a comprehensive matrix of Copilot Agents, available Pay-as-you-go (sometimes also called metered) plans and corresponding monitoring tools for consumption and cost in the Microsoft ecosystem. Please research this information and suggest table layouts to make all this information easily accessible to readers.

Ertrinke in den Informationen, exportiere sie als Markdown oder Excel oder speichere sie einfach als Copilot Page (was auch Markdown ist und von wo du auch nach Word exportieren kannst).

The ultimate reference on Copilot Agents, PAYG plans and their monitoring. You’re welcome.

Kurzlink zu diesem Artikel:

http://faq-o-matic.net/?p=9001