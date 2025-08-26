Logo faq-o-matic.net
Logo faq-o-matic.net

Die ultimative Matrix zu Copilot Agents x PAYG x Monitoring (veraltet nicht)

26 Aug. 2025
von veröffentlicht am26. August 2025, 06:07 Uhr Kurzlink und Zitatlink einblenden
Kategorie Kategorie: Künstliche Intelligenz, M365   Translate with Google Translate Translate EN   Die angezeigte Seite drucken

Ich könnte auf mehreren Seiten hochglänzenden PDF-Karussells den aktuellen Stand abbilden, was die Arten von Copilot Agents, PAYG/Metered-Plänen und deren Monitoring angeht – aber das machen alle und ist nächste Woche schon wieder outdated. Daher hier nur ein Sneak Peak.

Tabelle von Copilot-Varianten

Stattdessen kann ich euch auch einfach den Prompt teilen, mit dem ihr immer den aktuellen Stand selbst herausfinden könnt, wenn ihr ihn wirklich braucht.

  • Öffne Copilot Chat (kostenlos, mit M365 Account angemeldet trotzdem datensicher)
  • Schalte GPT-5 ein
  • Prompte:
    • For a publication I want to create a comprehensive matrix of Copilot Agents, available Pay-as-you-go (sometimes also called metered) plans and corresponding monitoring tools for consumption and cost in the Microsoft ecosystem. Please research this information and suggest table layouts to make all this information easily accessible to readers.
  • Ertrinke in den Informationen, exportiere sie als Markdown oder Excel oder speichere sie einfach als Copilot Page (was auch Markdown ist und von wo du auch nach Word exportieren kannst).

The ultimate reference on Copilot Agents, PAYG plans and their monitoring. You’re welcome.

Verwandte Beiträge:

  1. SCCM Task-Sequenz für Intune Enrollment (Entfernen des Config Manager Agents)
    Möchte man von Windows 7 auf Windows 10 wechseln und dabei zeitgleich Microsoft Intune als MDM-Lösung einsetzen, so gestaltet sich...
  2. Copilot Chat und die Verpflichtung zur Schulung (EU AI Act )
    Man darf sich erinnert fühlen an die plötzliche „Aktivierung“ der DSGVO vor 7 Jahren: mit 2 Jahren Vorlauf werden Regeln...
  3. Daten vor Copilot schützen: Folien vom M365 Summit
    Gemeinsam mit meinem lieben Kollegen Robert „Captain Governance“ Heep habe ich beim M365 Summit im Mai darüber gesprochen, wie man...
Kurzlink zu diesem Artikel:
http://faq-o-matic.net/?p=9001
(älter) >>

© 2005-2025 bei faq-o-matic.net. Alle Rechte an den Texten liegen bei deren Autorinnen und Autoren.

Jede Wiederveröffentlichung der Texte oder von Auszügen daraus - egal ob kommerziell oder nicht - bedarf der ausdrücklichen Genehmigung durch die jeweiligen Urheberinnen oder Urheber.

Das Impressum findet sich unter: http://www.faq-o-matic.net/impressum/

Danke, dass du faq-o-matic.net nutzt. Du hast ein einfaches Blog sehr glücklich gemacht!