Get-HyperVNetworkReport: New Download Source is Here

Some weeks ago, Microsoft have announced that they are going to shut down their TechNet Gallery very soon (that is: at the end of December, 2020). There is a small number of contributions that we have been involved with. Furtunately, the original license (MIT license) allows us to republish those contributions. So in the next days we are going to do this.

This contribution was first published in Microsoft’s TechNet Gallery. See the authors and copyright notices in the text below.

Get-HyperVNetworkReport: Create a visual overview of Hyper-V network connections

Overview

Hyper-V network connections build the core of virtual machine communication. While the basic concept of Hyper-V networking is not too hard to understand there is no simple visual representation in the operating system. This makes it hard for administrators to understand the relationship between physiscal network adapters, adapter teams, virtual switches, and virtual network adapters.

Get-HyperVNetworkReport creates a simple overview report of your host’s network environment. It groups the components into three logical layers:

the host level (physical network adapters and NIC teams) the Hyper-V level (virtual Switches) the VM level (virtual network adapters of all VMs and of the Management OS)

The script can be launched without any parameters. Launch it as a local administrator. It creates an HTML report file in your Documents folder that can be opened with any browser. The script only reads data and writes an HTML file.

Platforms

This script has been developed on Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows Server Technical Preview (Build 9841).

You need:

OS: Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2012 R2 or Windows Server Technical Preview (Build 9841 or later), any edition capable of Hyper-V

PowerShell 3.0 or higher (default in Windows Server 2012, v4.0 in 2012 R2)

Hyper-V role installed and configured

Run the script in a PowerShell session with elevated privileges. Your account needs Administrator privileges to read the data.

Download

Get-HyperVNetworkReport v1.0 (8,0 KiB, 612-mal heruntergeladen, letzte Änderung am 22. Dezember 2020)

Usage

You can run the script from a PowerShell command line or (preferred) from the PowerShell ISE. It does not require any parameters, then it opens the report automatically when it’s completed.



Add the parameter -noview $true to NOT open the report (fully automated mode).

Example:

.\Get-HyperVNetworkReport.ps1 -noview $true

Online help for the Get-Help command is included.

Author

The script has been authored by Nils Kaczenski. No warranty will be granted. The project was initiated by the German IT service company Michael Wessel Informationstechnologie of Hannover.

Was <https://gallery.technet.microsoft.com/Get-HyperVNetworkReport-e7acf854/description>

–>

Verwandte Beiträge: Get-HyperVInventory: New Download Source is Here

Some weeks ago, Microsoft have announced that they are going to shut down their TechNet Gallery very soon (that is:... Get-HyperVNetworkReport: Hyper-V-Netzwerke übersichtlich anzeigen

Unser Hyper-V-Inventarisierungsskript hat jetzt eine kleine Schwester bekommen: Get-HyperVNetworkReport.ps1 ist ein PowerShell-Skript, das die Netzwerkverbindungen eines Hyper-V-Hosts und seiner VMs... Blogserie: Hyper-V-Netzwerkarchitekturen

Der Microsoft-Mitarbeiter Cristian Edwards hat auf seinem Blog eine sehr lesenswerte Reihe von Artikeln zu Netzwerk-Architekturen mit Hyper-V in Windows... Hyper-V-Dokumentationsskript

Der Hyper-V-MVP Serhat Akinci hat ein schönes PowerShell-Skript veröffentlicht, mit dem man Hyper-V-Umgebungen recht umfassend dokumentieren kann. Das Skript erzeugt... Corefig: Konfiguration für Windows-Core-Server

Eric Siron hat vor einiger Zeit ein sehr hilfreiches Werkzeug veröffentlicht, das die Grundkonfiguration von Core-Servern mit Windows Server 2012...

Kurzlink zu diesem Artikel:

http://faq-o-matic.net/?p=8659